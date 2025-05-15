🔥 Programmed Stupidity 🔥

Dietrich Bonhoeffer called people unwilling to question their beliefs stupid.

He was not wrong.





I've been saying that there are 3 steps to awakening.

1 - observation skills

2 - researching skills

3 - critical thinking





All three steps require a willingness to question our beliefs.

Stupid people wont question their beliefs.









Time to speak out more, in however way you are capable of.

We are the news remember.

Open eyes required.

The truth will set you free.

Open minds are necessary.

The willingness to challenge ones own beliefs will help for starters.





💥

💥





The sleeping are short on these skills...

Keen observation.

True research.

Critical thinking.

Questioning their own beliefs.





