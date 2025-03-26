BREAKING: NEW PRO VAX CDC DIRECTOR! - Trump Nominates Zealot Who Wants Covid Jabs For Kids!

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of President Donald Trump nominating Biden appointee and vaccine zealot Dr. Susan Monarez as CDC Director, a woman opposed to RFK Jr.'s views and someone who just recently called on children as young as 6 months to be injected with the deadly covid "vaccine."





As we warned, RFK Jr. got confirmed by an Israel First pharma funded congress and senate. There's a reason for that. He has met recently with the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna as well as with Bill Gates who don't seem to be worried. In fact, he's recently stated he will not touch the vaccine schedule nor get rid of the Covid vaccines.





Dr. Susan Monarez who is a longtime federal "health" bureaucrat is replacing the initial nominee David Weldon who was more in line with RFK Jr.'s views.





This is just the latest evidence that the state will not save you from the state or shadow government which is of course eugenicist at its core. Not to mention the mRNA cancer vaccines being put forward by Trump with 500 billion dollars or the shift into total global technocracy while the food supply is destroyed under the guise of "Bird Flu."





The same conspiracy carries on while most sit on their hands.





Stop sitting on your hands.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

2025