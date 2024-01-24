Create New Account
2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 142
2guysdrinkingcoffee
From the beginning of these broadcasts nearly 3 years ago we have consistently brought up the possibility that we are living in the End Times as prophesized in the Bible.
As I was doing research this week headline after headline was jumping out at me. Headlines relating to Seal 1, The Mark of the Beast, Seal 2, WW3, Seal 3 Economics, Seal 4, “Lupus,” Seal 5, Persecution and so much more.
So much so that today’s topic is “Are we living in the End Times?” This is an important question because if we are, and the time is short, we will all be standing before the Lord and giving an account of our lives. If these are the Times, then what should our focus be?
Keywords
freedomtruthillusion

