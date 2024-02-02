BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Americans Go Against Israel- Hunger Strike- Gaza Ceasefire Resolutions In 50 U.S. Cities
TREASURE OF THE SUN
173 followers
30 views • 02/02/2024

Americans wake up to jewish bullshit, lies, dirty tricks and deception.A massive anti-Israel wave has hit America as Joe Biden remains firm on U.S. support. Around 50 cities in the United States have ratified resolutions asking for a Gaza ceasefire. Most of the ceasefire resolutions have passed in Democratic states like California. At least 14 have passed in swing states like Michigan that could be decisive in Joe Biden’s re-election bid against Republican former president Donald Trump.

politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset
