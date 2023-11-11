© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen Show
Nov 10, 2023
Bishop Athanasius Schneider sits down with John-Henry Westen in Rome to critically examine Pope Francis's disastrous impact on Catholic doctrine. Bishop Schneider provides a how-to guide on demanding from bishops the true teaching of the Church. Through Bishop Schneider's articulate analysis, this first segment of our two-part interview sheds light on the crisis of the magisterium of the Church.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3uqbd7-bishop-schneider-blessing-of-same-sex-unions-is-an-abomination.html