BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Evil That The Trump Administration Is Supporting
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
102 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • 5 months ago

Two Israeli hostages held by Hamas thought that they would be home during the last 'ceasefire' sham. Their hopes were dashed as Israel repeatedly broke the ceasefire deal. Although they look like they're in good physical condition, their mental frustration is easily shown in this video.

With the Netanyahu government, aided by the steady supply of arms and money from the Trump administration, continuing their murderous assault on the Palestinians in Gaza, the hostages have little hope of returning home now, or even worse, ever.

As the undeclared war on the Houthis by the U.S. is being ramped up, Israel sees this as a sign of utter support by the Trump administration for their war crimes in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon.

Watch this video as these two men plead for support from their fellow countrymen.


Video Source:

Times Of India

Closing Theme Music:

'Escape Route' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

Video editing software using CapCut

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Times Of India, CapCut or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pce tue16:42

Keywords
israeli genocideisraeli war crimesisraeli and gaza warisraeli murders
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy