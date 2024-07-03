© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reading the Bible LIVE: Daily Infilling of the Holy Spirit -2024
Ephesians 1:17 KJV
[17] that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give unto you the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of him:
#health #spiritual #body #Jesus #faith #HolySpirit #DarylLawsonLive