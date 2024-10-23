© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 CIA Bombshell: Presidents Are Selected, Not Elected According to the global elite, U.S. presidents are selected, not elected, with the game rigged to ensure their chosen candidate can continue destroying America from the inside. But the elite face one major problem: people around the world are waking up, exposing their crimes and deceptions like never before. With bombshell revelations proving Kamala Harris’ life story is a CIA fabrication, and Barack Obama’s manufactured history unraveling, it’s time to ask some serious questions.
