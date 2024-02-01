The Blood of the Covenant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
November 19th, 2023
Despite what the New Testament repeatedly teaches, people are still trying to go back under the law of Moses. Pastor Dean proves that we are under a better covenant with better promises and must learn to obey Jesus Christ, not the Old Covenant that has already been fulfilled.
"Christ is become of no effect unto you, whosoever of you are justified by the law; ye are fallen from grace." Galatians 5:4