Facts, cholesterol from healthy fats, vaccine content in GATTI paper since 2016

Yes, cholesterol is good for you, but you need to get it from healthy fats. And that's why all these seed oils and synthetics and all this polyunsaturated and margarine and low fat milk, you don't drink fortified milk, you drink raw milk, you eat real ice cream, you get the kefir! And right there in Hillman, Michigan, that's why I was going that way, I was introduced to one of the growers. And I mean, man, are you lucky up here!

The Gatti paper. It's on our website. G, A, T, T, I, Antoinette and James Lyons-Weiler in Pittsburgh, June 17 of 17. That paper came out in 16. She showed you electron micrographs and gas chromatography,mass spec, GCMS. So she took every single shot on the market and did a scanning electron micrograph and showed you all the toxins. Hey, go look at that paper, and you'll see it said everything. Oh, wait a minute, there's a Hydra. Oh, wait a minute, there's .... Yeah, of course, nobody checked a single shot since 1986 when all liability was taken away from big pharma and placed right on Health and Human Services, and every member of Health and Human Services since that time is criminally liable. Watch the movie 1986 The Act.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 10/20/2024

