The SEVERE economic consequences WAR WITH CHINA may bring
High Hopes
164 views • 04/14/2023

Glenn Beck


April 13, 2023


After Rep. Chris Stewart said in a recent interview that he believed America might be four to six years away from war with China, a senior officer called him and told him he was wrong: ‘[He] said Chris, I think you’re wrong. I think it’s closer to two years.’ No matter the timeline though, Rep. Stewart says China IS preparing for war against the United States now. So, if it happens, what will that war look like here at home? In this clip, Rep. Stewart details the economic consequences we may be facing that are SO severe, they’re ‘hard to imagine.’


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4h1qs6LQcI


economychinawarrepublicanglenn becksevereprepareeconomic consequenceschris stewart
