Pitiful Animal





May 16, 2024





On weekends, a friend and I go around the streets and alleys to distribute food to homeless dogs.

During that trip, I found something precious that had been discarded like trash.

It was Shepherd wandering in a field in the suburbs.

Her body was skinny and her hind legs hurt, making it impossible for her to move quickly.

I tried to reach Shepherd with some food and took a close look at her hind legs.

Perhaps the old injury left her with sequelae that caused her to only be able to stand on two legs.

Without waiting too long, I took Shepherd away and went to the hospital to be checked for medical intervention.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INSSwRbCAlU