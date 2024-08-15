Oncologists Killed In Suspicious Plane Crash

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The People's Voice takes a look at the recent death of eight doctors -- oncologists and medics -- who died in a suspicious plane crash while en route to an international medical conference in São Paulo Brazil. The doctors were set to present their evidence that "mRNA and the COVID vaccines are responsible for the explosion of turbo cancers and autoimmune diseases wreaking havoc around the world today..."