BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Test All Things, Ep 1 - Undividing Dane County
Dane Undivided
Dane Undivided
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 05/21/2023

Dane County, WI, promotes itself as a friendly and tolerant place. Yet division reigns supreme here. However you identify politically, step out of line, and you're likely to be attacked, depersonalized and told you're "not a good neighbor." How do we go about infusing real relationship and neighborliness into a county that desperately needs it? In this brief, introductory episode, host Aletheia discusses a simple way to establish meaningful dialogue and relationship by asking honest, friendly questions.


Bumper music from #Uppbeat (free for Creators!): https://uppbeat.io/t/monument-music/travel-in-the-ocean
License code: ZNKR4QOHSNHSUSAQ


Keywords
politicssocietyculture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy