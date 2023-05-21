Test All Things, Ep 1 - Undividing Dane County

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dane County, WI, promotes itself as a friendly and tolerant place. Yet division reigns supreme here. However you identify politically, step out of line, and you're likely to be attacked, depersonalized and told you're "not a good neighbor." How do we go about infusing real relationship and neighborliness into a county that desperately needs it? In this brief, introductory episode, host Aletheia discusses a simple way to establish meaningful dialogue and relationship by asking honest, friendly questions.
