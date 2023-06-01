© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Noble Wife Is Prepared For Her Marriage.
Proverbs 31:25 (NIV).
25) She is clothed with strength and dignity;
she can laugh at the days to come.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A wife of noble character has the qualities required
to confidently enhance her marriage.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ykd77kb5
#wife #clothed #strength #dignity #laugh #days #come