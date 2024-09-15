BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
See Clearly Method Vision Improvement Program review and Which to Get #wisebuyreviews
WISEBUY REVIEWS
WISEBUY REVIEWS
8 months ago

- Get it on Amazon here: https://amzn.to/3MN4GHw [amazon affiliate link]

- Watch on youtube: The See Clearly Method VHS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQpKZXKtaNk

- Find on ebay: https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?&_nkw=see+clearly+method&_sacat=0

- Convert VHS Cassette to PC Format: ELG Video Capture Mac/Win - https://amzn.to/4elT89M

- VHS to DVD Recorder Player: Panasonic DMR-EZ48V DVD Recorder

https://amzn.to/4e2HKQj


I found that the See Clearly Method program is the easiest to follow along with and to be consistent and persistent with the eye exercises, kind of like an exercise tape for your eyes! I highly recommend it.


The Bates method books may ultimately be telling you the same thing. In the Bates book below, he mentioned how when he put an eye chart for children to read for 5 minutes a day, none of the children needed glasses or maybe small percentage after a long time. It makes me excited that people can improve their eyesight without glasses uses various different variations of the Bates method. The important thing to do is to go through the exercises consistently and if anything for a long time, however how a life improvement without glasses an upgrade is what we should be thinking about. Good luck in your pursuits of vision improvement!


VISION IMPROVEMENT BOOKS:


Read about it and also incorporate these tips into your life. I own all of these books. The first one I would recommend most.


- Give Up Your Glasses For Good: Holistic Eye Care for the 21st Century https://amzn.to/4d6ejLW - This is the book I recommend

- The Natural Vision Improvement Kit https://amzn.to/4e36LL8

- Vision for Life, Revised Edition: Ten Steps to Natural Eyesight https://amzn.to/3XFozGx

- The Bates Method for Better Eyesight Without Glasses https://amzn.to/3MJYtvJ

- Take Off Your Glasses and See: A Mind/Body Approach to Expanding Your Eyesight and Insight https://amzn.to/4d15G5m

- Natural Vision Improvement https://amzn.to/3XI1djv

- Eye Yoga - How You See is How You Think https://amzn.to/3XlihKS

- Relearning to See: Improve Your Eyesight Naturally! https://amzn.to/3XuruRd


YOUTUBE VERSION: https://youtu.be/WS2sWk5Sk5c

