Ep. 1839: Trump Addressed Ramaphosa on White Genocide
Loki Luck III
Loki Luck III
6 followers
23 views • 3 months ago

I've done a brief rant & narrated these footnotes:

* The three extraordinary moments from Trump’s exchange with Ramaphosa

https://inews.co.uk/news/three-extraordinary-moments-trumps-exchange-ramaphosa-3707745?ico=most_popular

* Trump confronts South African president over baseless claim of targeted killings of white farmers

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/watch-live-ramaphosa-visits-white-house-after-trump-criticizes-south-african-policies

* Trump makes South African president squirm by playing 'white genocide' video montage during astonishing Oval Office moment

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14736321/donald-trump-shame-south-african-president-Ramaphosa.html

* Genocide Watch - South Africa

https://www.genocidewatch.com/country-pages/south-africa

* New gun ban for South Africa

https://businesstech.co.za/news/government/824640/new-gun-ban-for-south-africa/

* South Africa Firearms Control Act, 2000

https://www.gov.za/sites/default/files/gcis_document/201409/a60-000.pdf

* Death by Government

https://www.hawaii.edu/powerkills/NOTE1.HTM


Contact, [email protected]


Donations:

* PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3

* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3

* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast


#BreakTheSilenceAboutSouthAfrica #Trump #Genocide #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance

trumpgun controlgenocidefarmerswhite genocidesouth africaboersafrikaners
