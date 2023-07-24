BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Karma Works. A Thai Boy Covers His Past Life Ass
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
44 views • 07/24/2023

I taught this course in 2013 at the West End Community Centre, in Vancouver, B.C. In this video made reference to Shambhala on my website at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/jewish-control/ .


I talked about the best scientific evidence for previous lives, with Dr. Ian Stevenson's work at
https://www.reincarnationresearch.com/childrens-past-life-memories-and-the-research-of-ian-stevenson-md/
and https://med.virginia.edu/perceptual-studies/who-we-are/history-of-dops/dr-ian-stevenson/

Category
Education
Keywords
buddhismkarmarebirthian stevenson brian ruhe
