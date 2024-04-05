WITH GOD ON OUR SIDE - Full Documentary About Christian Zionism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Documentary - WITH GOD ON OUR SIDE
"With God On Our Side takes a hard look at the theology and politics of #ChristianZionism, which teaches that because the #Jews are God's chosen people, Israeli government policies should not be questioned, even when these policies are unjust"
"The minute your pastor justifies #apartheid, violence and invasion by wrongly quoting a holy book and causes you to become prejudiced against other people or group, you lose the heart of God."