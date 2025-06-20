BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - What If Medicine Disappeared? by Gerald E. Markle and Frances B. McCrea
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
283 views • 2 months ago

In their book "What If Medicine Disappeared?", Gerald E. Markle and Frances B. McCrea explore the hypothetical scenario of Western medicine vanishing, arguing that its absence might actually improve public health. They highlight alarming statistics, such as medical errors, adverse drug reactions, and hospital-acquired infections causing hundreds of thousands of deaths annually—equivalent to 11% of all U.S. deaths. The authors critique the medical model’s assumptions, including its mechanistic view of the body and neglect of behavioral factors, while emphasizing the placebo effect’s potency and the popularity of alternative medicine. They question the efficacy of routine screenings, unnecessary surgeries (like C-sections and cardiac procedures), and even suggest sham surgeries can be as effective as real ones. Despite emergency medicine’s life-saving role, the book concludes that modern healthcare is deeply flawed, advocating for a more holistic, integrated approach to wellness. The central question challenges the foundations of medicine, urging a reevaluation of how health and disease are managed.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy