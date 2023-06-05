© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
我们的开国先贤们明白，如果政府变得过于庞大、充斥着官僚主义，将会发生什么。这些未经选举的政府官僚将毁灭我们的国家，而这正是正在发生的事情。
Our founding fathers understood what would happen if the government became too large and bureaucratic. These unelected government bureaucrats will destroy our nation, which is exactly what is happening.
