James O’Keefe reveals 60% of ActBlue donations investigated appear to come from China!

🤯WOAH! This is BIG! James O’Keefe announces 60% of the ActBlue donations they’ve investigated appear to be coming from China!
FEC story Update: Lawsuit alleging Chinese ties to ActBlue scheme pending in Washington D.C
Election Watch will be filing an FEC complaint, and a subsequent lawsuit.
@OKeefeMedia @JamesOKeefeIII
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1673464057020706816?s=20
Citizen Journalist Uncovers more donor fraud, this time in North Carolina.
Thousands of dollars in donations did NOT come from names listed on FEC Website.
“I don't even make that kind of money."
https://twitter.com/OKeefeMedia/status/1673845376384921600?s=20