Live Chat with Paul; -177- Spaced Out Cadets of UFOLOGY + William T. Coleman ETC

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! More UAPS are just CGI proven

or balloons with matches and other cases and vids to analyze on

oive debunk show

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

Now trying to add Odysee lives at the same time

[00:08:35] (2) Topic Begins = Kick off with some UFO funnies - LMH and LUE

show where she thanks the 100s of superchats they got

[00:13:32] (2b) Tom DeLonge Parody of his now selling SciFi Stories

[00:19:00] (3) Stoner Eyes.. Cannabis no confirmed it damages eyes

[00:24:30] (3b) The Eye has its own special immune system

[00:35:00] (3c) New findings that covid-19 virus is damaging eyes in a NZ study

[00:47:00] (3d) Do Chinese really have bad eyes compared to USA and so on Paul digs up Stats

[00:51:00] (4) What is a Faraday Cage/Box what does it do and why we should

make one epsc for UFO field

[01:33:00] (5) Paul runs through the William T Coleman UFO case. What

checks out and what doesnt and if any flaws with it

[01:59:09] (6) What happened to disclosure Live in 1988. could it be

it was a disinfo done using Doty and Coleman

[02:27:00] (7) Mike King joins on side voice and brings up Flat Earth is wrong

just looking at the moon being upside down depending on hemi-sphere

[02:31:00] (8) Ashtom Forbes still promoting BS UFO claims

[02:50:00] (9) LU Reviews Stars a WAR with SkyFire News

[02:54:00] (10) Back to Coleman.. Do we believe his story

why didnt the 4 crew back him up/ Why didnt James Fox interview them

[03:07:00] (11) Gabber gets block causing Drama on Side Chat Again!

his last warning

[03:10:00] (12) Alien Scientist with Falcon Space Labs. Mark the guy now

working with Shill Ashton Forbes on antigravity!!

[03:18:00] (12b) The Ideal from this Professor on spinning Mass

they are try to take that to atoms spin for gravity control

[03:23:00] (13) Space Cadet SSP secret space program NonSense

why Paul thinks hes lying





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









