'Overheated, overinflated rhetoric' from Trump is 'nothing new': Jeremy Peters

Former President Trump spoke out just before Judge Merchan and the lawyers in the hush money case discuss the jury instruction proposal related to New York election law. The New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters discusses the media's coverage of the trial and Trump not testifying.

