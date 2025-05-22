Origin – Humanity – Who is Mankind? - Book of Secrets Episode 3 - Available in 16 Languages

Origin – Humanity – Who is Mankind? - Book of Secrets Episode 3

This episode is a Book of Secrets Series: Basic – Instructions – Before – Leaving - Earth

This PREVIEW presents the origin from the references of the Bible that PARALLEL the genetic results of the Human Genome Project.

The following is the summary of Origin of Humanity, and the claims of education, academia, and the hard disciplines of science. The claims are varied, depicting origin of the human species from:

Cell, Fertilized egg, – Not an Origin - Ape, No Simian DNA – Not an Origin Fish, Common ancestor? – Not an Origin.

If you do not know your origin, which one do you believe? The claims of science from cell, ape, or fish; are not supported by the genetic research of the Human Genome Project; including non-viable species classified as archaic hominids.

The Human Genome Project identified 3 viable species that PARALLEL references in the Bible, and reflects the composition of the present population, known as the human race.

Origin-Humanity-Who is Mankind? Is a core subject of the research that shows the end in the beginning, where all life transform to, and why it is important to humanity.

World of the Damned reveals the End of the World by the return of the Destroyer described in 1 Corinthians 10:10, and its destruction of the Earth.

The Spiritual Realms provides a visual map of the domains that possess PARALLEL INHABITED REALMS described in Genesis chapter 1; of the Heavens, the Throne of the Creator God, Waters Above Earth, Firmament, Atmosphere of Earth, heLL, Waters Below that are called Seas were Created on Earth.

Human Origin & Fate presents the summary of Genesis chapter 2:7 where a lesser god formed a man from the dust of the Earth, as a competitor to the Male & Female Created by the Creator God of Genesis chapter 1.

The World of the Damned and Book of Secrets Series is a personal journey, and fulfills the command of the present, to seek God* and opens doors to self-discovery.

The World of the Damned series presents the fore-knowledge of the cataclysmic end of Earth, as described in the chapter of Revelation.

The World of the Damned provides anyone the opportunity to review and consider the Book of Secrets as a SUBSCRIBER to learn the Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth.

*A belief in God without organized religion is the idea of believing in a God beyond the confines of specific doctrines and rituals.

