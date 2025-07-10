Folium Testimonial by Ismael Perez On Charlie Ward Insiders Club

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Paul Brooker: Is there anything we can do to remove nanotechnology from our bodies?

Ismael Perez: Absolutely, there is this product called Folium, F, o, l, i, u m, that I actually have been taking for over two years. And not only does it remove nanotechnology, which is in the air, it's in our foods, you know, when they spray us, but it also removes graphene oxide, the stuff that they've been injecting people for the last four years. So it completely detoxes your body from graphene, all metals, parasites and even radiation, so that your mitochondria, which is the powerhouse of the cell, could start regenerating the natural healing process of your body.

