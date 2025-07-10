BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Folium Testimonial by Ismael Perez On Charlie Ward Insiders Club
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 2 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Paul Brooker: Is there anything we can do to remove nanotechnology from our bodies?

Ismael Perez: Absolutely, there is this product called Folium, F, o, l, i, u m, that I actually have been taking for over two years. And not only does it remove nanotechnology, which is in the air, it's in our foods, you know, when they spray us, but it also removes graphene oxide, the stuff that they've been injecting people for the last four years. So it completely detoxes your body from graphene, all metals, parasites and even radiation, so that your mitochondria, which is the powerhouse of the cell, could start regenerating the natural healing process of your body.

07/09/2025 - Join the Charlie Ward Insiders Club to watch the full video: https://charlieward.tv/insiders-club-videos/

Ismael Perez:

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@THEREALISMAELPEREZ

Website: ourcosmicorigin.com

Folium: https://tinyurl.com/FoliumProducts

Keywords
healthnewsradiationtruthdetoxnanoismael perezcharlie ward insiders clubfolim
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy