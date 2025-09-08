BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DARK SIDE OF THE MOON
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
171 views • 1 week ago

PINK FLOYD

BLOOD MOON

The Dark Side of the Moon is the eighth studio album by the English rock band Pink Floyd, released on 1 March 1973 by Capitol Records in the US and on 16 March 1973 by Harvest Records in the UK.  A blockbuster release of the album era, it also propelled record sales throughout the music industry during the 1970s. The Dark Side of the Moon is certified 14× platinum in the United Kingdom, and topped the US Billboard Top LPs & Tape chart, where it has charted for 990 weeks.

Keywords
pink floydblood moondark side of the moonseptember 7
