Close To A Million March On Armistice Day In One Of Largest Protests In UK In Support Of Palestine

11 Nov 2023
A British military veteran told TRT World that calling for an armistice, a ceasefire on Armistice Day is 'absolutely appropriate', despite the UK government's objections.
Organisers say close to a million people marched on central London demanding a ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza, making it the largest pro-Palestine protest in UK history so far.