50 people were injured in an explosion in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas - part 3

50 people were injured in an explosion in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, emergency services reported.
There may be people under the rubble, locals wrote on social media. The shock wave damaged several buildings and parked cars.
UPD: The number of victims from the explosion in the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaei has increased to 80 - emergency services