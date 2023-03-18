FDIC sRAC November 2022

Priceless youtube comments:

Jason Khanlar2 months ago

0:57 "At the end of the day, our ability to manage the orderly failure of a systemic financial institution is probably, will probably be the ultimate credibility test for our agency, and how our agency is viewed, uh, will be determined how we handle that challenge, and our preparations, uh, to carry out that responsibility are absolutely central to what we do."

MissLady1 month ago

1:23:42 "Ideally on a "Friday night" Exactly, after the banks are closed and won't re-open until Monday. They'll have all weekend to reset our accounts





Priceless Mannarino Comments:

"what if the catastrophic Contagion is a banking crisis? We all thought it was a viral outbreak."