Maine Threatens Children #maine #ME

Don't Wait! Act Now the vote is on the 25th! Tomorrow! This bill is a threat to children from every state in the nation – and Maine needs to feel the wrath of a nation right now. The bill is scheduled to be voted on in two days so we don’t have time to waste. First, if you are a Maine resident, I need you to contact your State Representative. Let them know you adamantly oppose the Child Transgender Trafficking Bill (LD 1735). However, I am also asking every single Public Advocate supporter across the country to take this next action. Please contact the Speaker of the House Rachel Ross and tell her that she must oppose the Child Transgender Trafficking Bill. Her office number is (207)287-1300. Let her know that the whole country is outraged over this bill.

