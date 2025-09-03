BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Food Abuse - Dopamine Revolution Podcast
TheDopamineRevolution
22 views • 1 week ago

Food Abuse can occur from ignorance, neglect and indifference. The key to breaking the cycle is regulating your metabolism. To learn to do that, listen to this podcast and check out the Holistic Weight & Stress Management Course link below. This is your NEW LIFE healthy, happy, energetic and loving it!!!

Unlock Your Body's Natural Blueprint for Weight Loss & Serenity

The Ultimate Holistic Weight & Stress Management Course

https://brighteonuniversity.com/products/holistic-weight-stress-management

Tired of the endless cycle of dieting, stress, and frustration? You've been fighting your own biology. It's time to learn its language.

Keywords
stressfrequencydopaminegood habitsdopamine revolutionsean david cohenboost dopamine
