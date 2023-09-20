THE STATE PLANS TO STARVE YOU! - Government Grocery Stores & MORE Factory Explosions!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE: https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the continuous scripted attacks on the food supply as more factories blow up tightening access to food, inflation skyrockets and governments attempt to come in with tyrannical, technocratic "solutions." In the face of crazy climate policies destroying farmers' abilities to harvest food for the population, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson wants to build government run grocery stores. Does that sound familiar to you? Seems eerily similar to Soviet Russia or communist Romania. This time however, the rations will be tied to a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) and withheld from people who don't follow official narratives. All the while, Sadiq Khan has pushed his narrative for London forward where he plans to have meat, dairy and cars banned in the city by 2030. This follows the same line as the carbon credit and 15 Minute City agendas which all were thought up by the technocrats at the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.





We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

World Alternative Media 2023





