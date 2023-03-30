Tyrants Target Anti-Mask Doctor; Texas Medical Board Strips License From Heroic Anti-Mask Doctor

Eric Henson, stood up against the medical tyranny and fought back. He refused to enact a mask requirement in his clinic. He refused to comply with this unjustified and, we now know 100%, unscientific mandate.

Dr. Henson was correct, but being correct will not go unpunished in today’s tyranny of lies. Henson was hauled before the Texas Medical Board and stripped of his medical license. Not for any malpractice. Not for having a bunch of dead patients. Not for committing any kind of real crimes. Just for not wearing a mask.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network