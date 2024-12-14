CDC’s V-Safe ‘Free Text’ COVID Clot Shot Injury Data is Now Searchable!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Dec 13, 2024) The HighWire: Del Bigtree discusses ICAN’s V-Safe Dashboard built to help track over 10 million data entries obtained via FOIA from the CDC's V-Safe app. Now, ICAN is announcing an update to this dashboard by publishing 'free text entries' it continues to obtain following the win against the CDC this past January in court. So far, these free text fields encompass nearly 3 million unique registrants, with some reporting alarming injuries and even deaths.
ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network): https://icandecide.org/
ICAN V-Safe Data: https://icandecide.org/v-safe-data/
The HighWire: https://thehighwire.com/
Source: https://rumble.com/v5z1suq-ican-launches-new-v-safe-free-text-dashboard.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp