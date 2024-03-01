George Galloway Sky News Friday 1 March 2024 (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Workers Party of Britain at:-
https://youtu.be/Zn_rf16pcqk?si=HbzZBitD302L8wTZ
2 Mar 2024 #WorkersPartyGB #GeorgeGalloway #RochdaleGeorge Galloway Sky News Friday 1 March 2024
George Galloway with a master-class interview with Sam Coates of Sky News at #WorkersPartyGB #GeorgeGalloway #Rochdale HQ after the hysterical rant from Rishi Sunak outside number 10 Downing Street last night.
Up there with the infamous interviews with Anna Botting of #SkyNews in 2006, and Martine Croxall of the BBC during the #BatleyandSpen by-election of 2021.
With subtitles.
Enjoy!
