Transhumanism - a dark future?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who is driving the destruction of human future, and what is the goal? One characteristic that is found in almost every agenda nowadays is that children and young people are the target of those who want to subjugate the world and its peoples. The digital world, in which children and young people are spending increasing amounts of time, is preventing relationships and human bonds are withering away. Families are destroyed and care and control are taken away from parents. The claw of transhumanism is reaching for the weakened and disoriented generation.