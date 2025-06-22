Cleanse me GOD and I will be whiter than snow!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #43; The Old Sin Nature is a real stumbling block for most Christians, yet we have to face it and learn to gain control over its dominance by means of the SPIIRIT and the WORD. Looking in Psalms 51, we see David giving us incredible insight into this spiritual battle. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!