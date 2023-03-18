© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2bwmsh200e
【#FreeMilesGuoNow】 3/18/2023: The time has come to separate Americans from traitors to America! Politicians should stand up and bring back America a bright future! What happened to Mr. Miles Guo could happen to former President Trump, President Biden, and Speaker McCarthy!
#separateAmericansfromtraitorstoAmerica! #Milesguo #Trump #Biden #McCarthy
【#立即释放郭文贵先生】 3/18/2023：已经到了要把美国人和美国卖美贼们分开的时候了！政治家们应站出来还美国一个朗朗乾坤！发生在郭文贵先生身上的事同样有可能发生在川普前总统，拜登总统和麦卡锡议长身上！
#把美国人和卖美贼们分开 #郭文贵 #川普 #拜登 #麦卡锡