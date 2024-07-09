CURBSTOMP THE TRUTH ☈ THE SEPTEMBER 11 PASSPORT MISDIRECTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
𝔼𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕣_𝕎𝕒𝕧𝕖 - Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) bluntly re-examines the highly questionable assertion by FBI officials that Satam al-Suqami's passport was discovered on the streets of New York before the Twin Towers collapsed on 9/11.
Source: https://x.com/5HTP_A8US3R/status/1803930944203579529
Thumbnail: https://foreignpolicy.com/2009/10/30/daily-brief-passports-linked-to-911-found-in-northwest-pakistan-military-operations/
VfB knows many of you thought you saw 'planes' in the skies; they were ancillary to the plot, which was to loot the gold under the WTC complex whilst hiding evidence of said theft and other crimes; of course, since VfB didn't commit 9/11, cannot possibly tell you all of the 'benefits' of said crime, but nearly 23 years later, can put a pretty comprehensive picture together 🖼
WE ALL WATCHED AN IMAX MOVIE IN MIDAIR 📽
Recall Gelitin | B-Thing?
What exactly did you think they were doing...?
Just to say it plainly: the passport was planted 🪪