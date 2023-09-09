THE MAUI PUZZLE ~ GATHERING THE PIECES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here’s many of the pieces so far, presented by another channel but followed up by me briefly commenting on what exactly we’re doing here. I’m just trying to report the news and put it in perspective. Check out my two Maui playlists as well for tons of other videos pertaining to this slowly unraveling story.
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/