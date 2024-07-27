Dr Ruckman - RARE Romans Study (NOT Bookstore Version) #16 Romans 5:16 - 6:2 FIXED - GOOD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Peter Ruckman (non-Bookstore version) - RARE Romans Study #16. Romans 5:16 - 6:2 are covered in this volume.
This upload REPLACES and FIXES the miss-match errors with the previous uploads.
This is the BEST Romans commentary I ever heard. Dr Ruckman teaches from the reformation text (the Authorized Bible) - about how Romans defines Christian Doctrine, without private interpretation. These spiritual truths are indeed "soul food"! NOTE: #16 has an echo.