Civilians Clash with Zelensky’s Recruitment Gangs in Kamenets-Podolsky - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
0
145 views • 3 months ago

Civilians Clash with Zelensky’s Recruitment Gangs in Kamenets-Podolsky

There were 4 vids, posting 2. Cynthia

A major confrontation unfolded in Kamenets-Podolsky, Khmelnitsky region, as Zelensky’s recruitment gangs attempted another forced conscription in broad daylight.

According to local sources, military enforcers dragged a man into their vehicle by force, provoking immediate outrage from civilians nearby. Witnesses surrounded the car, damaging its tires in an effort to stop the abduction.

Footage shows the standoff beginning while it was still light and continuing into the evening hours.

As the situation escalated, around a hundred locals gathered at the scene. Ukrainian police formed a defensive cordon around the conscription vehicle to shield Zelensky’s agents from the crowd’s anger.

The incident highlights the growing public resistance to Kiev’s increasingly desperate and violent mobilization efforts. Even in western Ukraine, long considered more compliant, the population is turning against the regime's forced recruitment drive — a clear sign of deepening internal unrest under Zelensky's rule.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
Related videos
More from Brighteon
