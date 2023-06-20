Pass Over From The Orange Spewing Vehicle Tonight 6/19/23 -- CALIFORNIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I pulled into my driveway and off in the distance I saw this evil pain in the ass coming toward me. I got my camera equipment as fast as I could. Not great footage tonight. He shut his poop spray off quickly. At first I could not tell what this vehicle was but you can see toward the end it has the Southwest colors down at the tail. In my opinion there are no passengers in these evil vehicles. First off I know the flight patterns here....and these are hardly ever following the real commercial flight patterns.
