Zelensky commented on the telephone conversation between Putin and Scholz. The former Ukrainian president does not seem happy about it.

Adding: Zelensky opposed Scholz's intention to call Putin and urged the chancellor not to do so, Reuters reports, citing a source in the Office of the Ukrainian President.

"The chancellor informed our president that he plans to speak with Putin. The president said this would only help Putin by reducing his isolation. Putin does not want real peace; he wants a pause. Speaking with him will allow Putin to change the narrative and continue the war. It will not bring peace because Putin will simply repeat the lies he has been telling for years, creating the impression that he is no longer isolated," the source stated. However, as we can see, Scholz ignored Zelensky's appeal and proceeded to call Putin.

Adding more about this:

German Government Confirms Putin and Scholz Held Phone Conversation

The German Cabinet has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone. During the discussion, Scholz emphasized the need to end the conflict in Ukraine and urged Russia to engage in negotiations with Ukraine to establish a just and lasting peace.

Scholz also reiterated that Germany will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary, according to the German government.

Adding: Scholz and Putin agreed to maintain contact, a source in the German government told TASS.

The source added that German authorities will inform allies and partners about the conversation. More: Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Olaf Scholz, which took place at the initiative of Berlin, the Kremlin confirmed.

During the telephone conversation between Putin and Scholz, a detailed and frank exchange of opinions on the situation in Ukraine took place. Putin recalled that the current crisis was a direct result of NATO’s many years of aggressive policy. The Russian President noted that the Russian side has never refused and remains open to resuming negotiations that were interrupted by the Kiev regime.



Putin told Scholz that possible agreements on Ukraine should be based on new territorial realities and eliminate the root causes of the conflict, the Kremlin reports.

Putin noted the unprecedented degradation of relations between Russia and Germany in all areas as a result of the unfriendly course of the German authorities.

Adding:

The office of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "spent weeks preparing for the phone call with Putin," writes Der Spiegel.

The initiative for the call came from Scholz. All actions were "closely coordinated with the American, British, French governments, and other G7 partners," the publication notes.







