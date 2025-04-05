RT News - April 5 2025 6AM GMT

April 5, 2025

rt.com









Russian forces confirm carrying out a high-precision strike on Ukrainian commanders meeting with Western instructors. 85 local and foreign servicemen are killed. Video purported to capture the moment an IDF unit attacked an aid convoy in Gaza - an assault that claimed 15 lives in March - emerges online. We talk to the sole survivor of the deadly event. EU leaders scramble to form a united front against Washington's economic onslaught, as the global economic order is shaken by Donald Trump putting America first.









