NATO Conducting Largest War Games In Recent Memory-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 15 2024

As Macron calls for military action against Russia, NATO holds its largest war games in recent memory as rush to WWIII continues

French President Emmanuel Macron called President Vladimir Putin’s Russia an adversary that would not stop in Ukraine if it defeated Kyiv’s troops in the two-year-old conflict, urging Europeans to not be “weak” and to get ready to respond. “If Russia wins this war, Europe’s credibility will be reduced to zero,” Macron said in a television interview mostly directed at a domestic audience after French opposition leaders criticized his comments as bellicose. Happening right now, Exercise Steadfast Defender 24 is NATO’s largest military exercise in decades, is it preparation for WWIII?

“But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by.” Luke 21:9 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, there are a couple of stories circulating in the news feeds right now that should not have a lot of staying power, and yet they refuse to go away. One story is the Photoshop scandal at the Royal Palace in England, another is whether or not Emmanuel Macron’s wife was really born as a male, and the other is the prospect of an all-out war, WWIII if you will, between Europe and Russia. We will touch on the other two, but our focus today is the relentless push, primarily by Emmanuel Macron of France, to directly engage Europe with Russia with troops on the ground. Students of history understand that Russia does very well defending their homeland (just ask Napoleon and Hitler). France started out as a land called Transalpine Gaul, created during the military campaigns of Julius Caesar of Rome. This provides a tantalizing connection between modern-day France, Emmanuel Macron and the Roman city state of the Vatican. That’s how deep these end times roots go. Today we will cover the ever-increasing war drums in Europe, as well as everything you need to know, ripped from the headlines taken from around the world.