The Coup Is Almost Complete This Country Needs A REAL Leader
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
77 views • 08/04/2023

Stew Peters Show


August 3, 2023


America has fallen to a communist coup.

The ONLY way to reverse course is by implementing EXTREME accountability and SEVERE justice for those complicit in selling out this country.

This country needs a leader willing to run on the platform of holding Nuremberg type tribunals.

Pray that we will find the leader that was born for a time such as this.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34ewt7-the-coup-is-almost-complete-this-country-needs-a-real-leader.html

Keywords
americajusticecoupcommunistaccountabilitypraypray for americastew petersselling out americareal leadernuremberg tribunal
