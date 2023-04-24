BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️ On 21 April, the Iskander operational and tactical missile system struck a weapons depot and a location of foreign mercenaries stationed in the library building in Kostantinovka, DPR
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • 04/24/2023

⚡️ On 21 April, the Iskander operational and tactical missile system struck a weapons depot and a location of foreign mercenaries stationed in the library building in Kostantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 The strike has neutralised up to 60 militants of the so-called Georgian Legion and 15 pieces of military hardware located in the adjacent territory. About 20 mercenaries have been seriously wounded. Eliminated militants of the Georgian Legion were involved in the brutal torture and killing of Russian servicemen near Kiev in March last year.


◽️ The Russian Ministry of Defence has information on every foreign mercenary involved in the killing of Russian military personnel. All of them will get the retribution they deserve.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy