Russia: Explosion at Ufa Oil Refinery - UAF long-range kamikaze Drone

Explosion at Ufa Oil Refinery
It appears that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used another long-range kamikaze drone, which managed to penetrate over 1,300 km into Russian territory.
Adding:
France and the UK have proposed a one-month ceasefire in Ukraine, which would also include airspace and maritime areas.
French President Emmanuel Macron shared this idea in an interview with Le Figaro.
🐻 Hey Putin, can you stop the attacks for a bit so we can rearm and reposition our troops? Please? It's literally that. @DD Geopolitics