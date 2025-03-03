Russia: Explosion at Ufa Oil Refinery - UAF long-range kamikaze Drone

Explosion at Ufa Oil Refinery

It appears that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used another long-range kamikaze drone, which managed to penetrate over 1,300 km into Russian territory.

Adding:

France and the UK have proposed a one-month ceasefire in Ukraine, which would also include airspace and maritime areas.

French President Emmanuel Macron shared this idea in an interview with Le Figaro.

🐻 Hey Putin, can you stop the attacks for a bit so we can rearm and reposition our troops? Please? It's literally that. @DD Geopolitics